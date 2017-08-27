Dana White Says McGregor-Mayweather Wasn’t The Fight he Expected

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is happy with Conor McGregor’s performance against Floyd Mayweather.

Last night (Aug. 26), McGregor and Mayweather threw leather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The “Notorious” one put up a fight and had some early success. Mayweather stood composed and began to take over once his opponent faded. He eventually earned a 10th round TKO victory.

After the fight, Megan Olivi spoke to White. The UFC President said that the fight wasn’t what he was anticipating:

“Obviously not the fight that I was expecting. I thought Conor would be chasing him around and he would eventually catch him with some shots. He hit him with a lot of shots. He looked fantastic tonight and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

While White may be happy with McGregor’s performance, “Mystic Mac” doesn’t feel the same way.

“He’s not. He’s very upset with himself. He feels like that fight was there for the taking. He thinks that the fight was stopped early. I was good with the stoppage. He’s not a professional boxer. He stepped in there to fight arguably the greatest of all time and he looked damn good doing it. I was okay with 10 rounds.”

