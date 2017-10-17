Dana White Says McGregor vs. Ferguson Likely For Las Vegas

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White believes that a unification bout between Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson will take place in Las Vegas.

McGregor holds the UFC lightweight title, while Ferguson recently captured interim gold. White insists that McGregor vs. Nate Diaz III is not in the cards. He said that McGregor vs. Ferguson “has to happen.”

During a recent appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, White explained why Las Vegas will likely be the home of “Notorious” vs. “El Cucuy” (via MMA Weekly):

“(Croke Parke) sounds great, but it’s probably going to be Tony Ferguson in Las Vegas. But we do want to do Croke Park. The reason we haven’t done Croke Park with Conor is because we can’t get it done over there. They have a curfew on what time you got to be out of there and noise ordinances.”