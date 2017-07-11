Dana White Says McGregor Wants to KO Mayweather Within Four Rounds

It’s hard to catch Conor McGregor without confidence, and Dana White knows this perhaps better than most.

On Aug. 26, McGregor will step inside the boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather. “Money” is considered to be the best boxer of this generation and some say he’s the greatest of all time. Meanwhile, McGregor is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder and a huge draw.

White recently appeared on FOX Sports 1’s “Speak for Yourself” to discuss the bout (via MMAFighting.com):

“Mayweather is very poised and controlled. Mayweather’s a really smart guy. As I got into the deal – he’s surrounded by a lot of smart people too, which made it much easier to get the deal done than I thought it would. I deal with a lot of people that think they’re smart and they’re not and it makes it a lot harder. I always respected Floyd. Floyd and I have had our moments in the public here and there but I’ve always respected Floyd and Al Haymon is a very smart guy. Very smart guy. It was actually a pleasure doing business with him.”

He went on to say that “Notorious” gave him his prediction for the fight.

“I stopped doubting Conor McGregor a long time ago. Last night I landed at LAX and Conor landed at the same time from Ireland. We both landed at the same time and I was waiting for him to get out of the plane. He gets off a flight from Ireland, looks like he was just fitted at Armani, walks off the plan and says, ‘I will knock this man out within four rounds.”’