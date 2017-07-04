Dana White Says Michael Bisping Doesn’t Turn Down Fights

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Michael Bisping
Image Credit: Getty Images/ Niklas Halle'n

Many fighters have turned down fights, but Michael Bisping isn’t one of them if Dana White is to be believed.

Bisping is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder. He has received flak for making his first title defense against Dan Henderson and wanting to fight Georges St-Pierre over the number one contender.

White told MMAJunkie.com that “The Count” isn’t one to turn down fights:

“I’m going to tell you this: There are guys who turn down fights every day here – some I’m very public about, some I’m not. Bisping does not turn down fights. Bisping does not turn down fights. He does not. So I have a lot of respect for Mike. I like guys (like him).”

He went on to say that Bisping will fight anyone offered to him.

“You’re in the fight business. You should be willing to fight anybody, anywhere, any time – especially if you’re the champion or one of the top (expletive) five guys in the world. You shouldn’t be turning down fights with anybody. Bisping does not.”

