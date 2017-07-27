Dana White Says Ronda Rousey’s MMA Career is Anything But Sad

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Ronda Rousey
Image Credit: Getty Images

Dana White isn’t buying into the narrative that Ronda Rousey’s career plight is a sad fall from grace.

Ronda Rousey was the most dominant women’s mixed martial arts fighter in the world. She was finishing opponents in a matter of seconds. Her quick finishes in championship matches made her a star that crossed over into the mainstream media.

Her career took a turn when she was brutally knocked out by Holly Holm and then finished by Amanda Nunes in 48 seconds. White was recently asked by ESPN if Rousey’s downfall was sad to see (via Flo Combat):

“What’s sad about the Ronda Rousey story? A woman in sports, let alone fighting, came in and made way more money than all the men. [She] blew the thing up and created an actual division for women. Joanna Jedrzejczyk makes a ton of money. Amanda (Nunes) makes a ton of money. Now we are literally — five blocks down the street — doing the 125-pound division for ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ for women. Ronda Rousey is anything but a sad story.”

The UFC President would go on to talk about the success Rousey has had and the amount of money she’s made.

“She made a ton of money. Here’s a woman who at one point told everyone, ‘I basically made no money in the Olympics and at one point was living in my car.’ Now she made enough money where she doesn’t have to work a day again in her life. That’s anything but a sad.”

Latest MMA News

Ronda Rousey

Dana White Says Ronda Rousey’s MMA Career is Anything But Sad

0
Dana White isn't buying into the narrative that Ronda Rousey's career plight is a sad fall from grace. Ronda Rousey was the most dominant women's...
UFC on FOX 25 Weigh-In Results Bonuses Medical Suspensions

UFC on FOX 25 Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters Face 90-Day Sit

0
Two fighters on the UFC on FOX 25 card are facing three-month medical suspensions. This past Saturday night (July 22), UFC on FOX 25 took place...
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones: ‘I Believe Skill For Skill I’m a Better Fighter’

1
Daniel Cormier feels he's a better fighter overall than Jon Jones. The moment of truth goes down this Saturday night (July 29). Cormier will defend...
Jon Jones

Jon Jones Says Daniel Cormier is ‘F*cking Around With The Wrong Era’

0
Jon Jones believes Daniel Cormier's time has come and gone. Jones is vying to capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title once again....
Demian Maia

Demian Maia Says he Always Believed He’d Get Welterweight Title Shot

0
Demian Maia said he's always felt another title opportunity would arrive. Maia will challenge Tyron Woodley for his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title this...
Load more