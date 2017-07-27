Dana White Says Ronda Rousey’s MMA Career is Anything But Sad

Dana White isn’t buying into the narrative that Ronda Rousey’s career plight is a sad fall from grace.

Ronda Rousey was the most dominant women’s mixed martial arts fighter in the world. She was finishing opponents in a matter of seconds. Her quick finishes in championship matches made her a star that crossed over into the mainstream media.

Her career took a turn when she was brutally knocked out by Holly Holm and then finished by Amanda Nunes in 48 seconds. White was recently asked by ESPN if Rousey’s downfall was sad to see (via Flo Combat):

“What’s sad about the Ronda Rousey story? A woman in sports, let alone fighting, came in and made way more money than all the men. [She] blew the thing up and created an actual division for women. Joanna Jedrzejczyk makes a ton of money. Amanda (Nunes) makes a ton of money. Now we are literally — five blocks down the street — doing the 125-pound division for ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ for women. Ronda Rousey is anything but a sad story.”

The UFC President would go on to talk about the success Rousey has had and the amount of money she’s made.

“She made a ton of money. Here’s a woman who at one point told everyone, ‘I basically made no money in the Olympics and at one point was living in my car.’ Now she made enough money where she doesn’t have to work a day again in her life. That’s anything but a sad.”