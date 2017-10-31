Dana White Says Some Boxers Would Love to be Under UFC Umbrella

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is serious about testing the boxing waters.

White made waves when he hinted that “Zuffa Boxing” is more than a logo on a t-shirt. White wore the shirt in the buildup to Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor. He had been mum on what it meant to the media.

During a recent appearance on the Jim Rome podcast, White said he isn’t shy about entering the boxing business (via MMAFighting.com):

“I just know how good we are at what we do, and I know we’re better than pretty much everybody else out there. I think that the guys who are involved in boxing, the fighters, would enjoy being under this umbrella and fighting for us, and yeah, I do think would could do it better than everybody else does. So what the hell, why not give it a shot?”