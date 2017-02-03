Dana White Says UFC Won’t Match Bellator’s Offer To Ryan Bader

It looks like the UFC is about to lose another top five light heavyweight. After UFC star Phil Davis jumped ship to Bellator MMA less than two years ago, Ultimate Fighter 8 winner Ryan Bader (22–5), currently ranked 4th in the UFC official rankings, appears set to follow suit. Bader stated earlier this week that an offer from Bellator was just days away. Now, UFC President Dana White has all but confirmed the news in an interview with USA Today Sports (via MMAJunkie).

Speaking to the outlet, White was asked whether the UFC would match Bellator’s offer, to which he stated simply “No. We had told Ryan Bader that he’s good to go. We knew he was going to go to Bellator the entire time.” The UFC president would go on to say that he felt Bellator was a “good place” for Bader. “At this point in his career, I think it’s the right move for him.”

White, however, appears to be undervaluing Bader, who is 7-1 in his last eight UFC fights and currently on a two-fight win streak. With Jon Jones suspended, Alexander Gustafsson struggling with injuries, and Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony Johnson 2 booked for April, there is a real lack of title contenders in the UFC’s light heavyweight division at the moment. Bader, who had managed to work up at least a little heat with champ Cormier in recent years, would have at least been a viable name to match up against him.

Should Bader sign with the UFC’s top rival as expected, it will represent the second blow to the UFC’s 205lb weight class in under a week. That’s due to 8th ranked Misha Cirkunov being removed from the rankings earlier this week, as he remains without a contract.

The aforementioned Davis, meanwhile, himself a top five lightweight when he exited the UFC, currently rules the roost in Bellator. He lost a split decision to Bader back in January of 2015. Should Bader sign with the Viacom-owned promotion, a rematch would be all but inevitable.