Dana White Shuts Down Conor McGregor vs. Georges St-Pierre

UFC President Dana White does not foresee a bout between returning legend Georges St-Pierre and UFC golden boy Conor McGregor happening anytime soon

Although things can always change.

White and the UFC are certainly pushing the idea that interim titles are legitimate after all, having first declared that interim-lightweight Tony Ferguson should get first dibs at Conor McGregor. White has claimed that, while GSP’s camp would be in favor of a potential bout against the Irishman, St-Pierre would need to fight interim-middleweight champion Robert Whittaker if he beats Michael Bisping this weekend.

“That’s the fight that has to happen, him and Ferguson at 155 pounds,” White told Jim Rome on the Jim Rome Podcast recently.

“Conor still wants to get a fight in before the end of the year. So we’ll see what happens.”

As for a bout with the Canadian, White claims that it has never been on the table:

“We’ve never discussed it. GSP’s camp likes that idea, and Conor McGregor can fight anybody and it’ll do well. But if Georges beats Bisping, he has to fight [Robert] Whittaker next to unify the middleweights.”