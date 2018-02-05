Dana White Shuts Down Idea of Nate Diaz Competing at UFC 222

Fight fans who wanted to see Nate Diaz fight at UFC 222, some unfortunate news has surfaced online thanks to the UFC boss.

LA Times’ Lance Pugmire recently noted on his Twitter account that Diaz is willing to step into the main event of UFC 222.

”The best option to fill in for the Max Holloway void at UFC 222 is Nate Diaz and he tells me he’s 100% interested,” Pugmire wrote. “Make it happen, UFC!”

The promotion is currently scrambling to find a new main event for the show after it was revealed that UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is unable to make his scheduled title defense against Frankie Edgar at the PPV event because of a leg injury that the champion suffered.

With no main event worthy fight currently on this card, the promotion is facing a major problem. However, they do have some choices. They could move the card to FOX Sports, cancel it, or find a new main event.

UFC President Dana White has set the record straight on rumors of Diaz fighting at the event. It was noted by Pugmire that White said in a text message that Diaz is not an option and sent the rolled eyes emoji when asked about Diaz. He also stated the following:

“He [Diaz] doesn’t want to fight. We have made around five or six fights in the last six months and he has turned them all down. [Eddie] Alvarez, [Justin] Gaethje, [Edson] Barboza and [interim lightweight champion Tony] Ferguson multiple times.”

UFC 222 is set to take place on March 3, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

What are your thoughts on Diaz not opting to accept the fights that the MMA promotion has offered him? Let your voice be known in the comment section below.