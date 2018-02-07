Dana White Sounds Off On Tyron Woodley Wanting Nate Diaz Fight

UFC President Dana White has given his thoughts on a potential fight that would impact the welterweight division.

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has gone on record by stating that he wants big fights and he has a fighter in mind to take on inside the Octagon that is a big name, which is Nate Diaz.

Diaz has also made it clear that he is willing to take that fight. The UFC President made a rare appearance on UFC Tonight on Wednesday night (Feb. 7th, 2018) on FOX Sports 1 to talk about various topics including the possibility of booking Diaz vs. Woodley with the welterweight title being on the line.

White made it clear that Woodley vs. Diaz was an idea that was ever discussed by the promotion.

“[Woodley’s] full of sh*t,” White said (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “That fight was never made, you couldn’t be more wrong, he couldn’t be more full of sh*t, and it’s absolutely not true. It’s so not true that our lawyer hit him up today and said he needs to stop saying these kind of things, because it’s absolutely not true.”

White added that the company is still trying to make Woodley defend his title next against top contender Rafael dos Anjos.

“Dos Anjos is the fight we’re looking at for Woodley,” White said. “That’s the fair fight, he just won a great fight against Robbie Lawler and looked good and what I love about that fight is dos Anjos will bring it. He will come after Tyron Woodley, and it will be a great fight. That’s the fight that’s gonna happen.”

“We’ve offered Nate Diaz five or six fights in the last several months, and he’s turned them all down,” White said. “I’ve said many times over the last several months that I don’t see Nate Diaz fighting. Will he fight this year? Maybe he’ll come out and see he wants to fight eventually, but no, he’s turned down every fight we’ve offered.“

