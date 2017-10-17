Dana White Talks Conor McGregor vs. GSP: ‘Everything is Intriguing’

Conor McGregor vs. Georges St-Pierre? Not so fast.

On Nov. 4, St-Pierre will take on Michael Bisping for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title. St-Pierre’s contract states that he must defend his title if he defeats Bisping before having a “super fight” or changing weight classes.

Many have speculated that McGregor and St-Pierre will try making a “super fight” happen due to the drawing ability of both men. While “Notorious'” next move is undecided, it likely won’t be against “Rush.”

In an interview with TSN, UFC President Dana White said that while talks of McGregor vs. St-Pierre wouldn’t be able to begin for a year and a half, he is interested in the match-up (via MMA Weekly):

“GSP would need to defend his title first at 185 [pounds] and Conor has some business to handle himself. It would be a year and a half down the road before we would even talk about that,” White said about the fight. Everybody’s intriguing for Conor McGregor. I mean, if you look at Conor McGregor at 145, 155 and 170 [pounds], everything is intriguing.”