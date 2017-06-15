Dana White Tells Fighters ‘Crying’ About Conor McGregor to Shut up

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Dana White
Image Credit: Getty Images

Dana White isn’t fond of fighters on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster complaining about Conor McGregor’s position.

McGregor has emerged as the biggest star mixed martial arts (MMA) has ever seen. Now he will transition into the world of boxing for a “super fight” against Floyd Mayweather. The two are set to clash inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 26.

Speaking to the media, White said that UFC fighters who complain about “Notorious” need a reality check (via MMAMania.com):

“I got all these guys crying about ‘Oh Conor this and Conor that.’ Shut up. Step up and fight like Conor McGregor fights. Take the big fights when someone falls out on four or five days notice.”

Dana White

