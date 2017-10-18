Dana White: ‘The List Goes on of What Could’ve Been With Jon Jones’

If Jon Jones ends up serving a lengthy suspension, then Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White will consider him the biggest waste of talent in all of sports.

The stage was set for Jones at UFC 214. It was his chance to close the book on his rivalry with Daniel Cormier and restore faith in him from the public. Jones knocked out Cormier in the third round and was gracious in victory.

The feel good moment was short-lived. Jones was flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for turinabol, which is an agent of anabolic steroids. Once his B sample yielded the same result, Jones’ victory was overturned and Cormier was once again recognized as the UFC light heavyweight champion.

TSN recently had a chance to speak with White. The UFC President said a four-year suspension would mean that Jones has wasted his talent more than anyone in sports (via MMAFighting.com):

“[It would be the biggest waste of talent] ever. Ever, in all of sports. The guy is so talented and gifted, God knows what he’d be doing right now if he had never got in trouble. He could possibly be the heavyweight champion and have the defense record that couldn’t be broken. The list goes on and on of what could’ve been with Jon Jones.”