Dana White: ‘The Ultimate Fighter is Always Going to be Relevant’

Dana White believes “The Ultimate Fighter” (TUF) can last as long as possible and still be relevant.

The show has now been on for over 12 years. In that span, we’ve seen fighters coming out of the show such as Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Michael Bisping, and T.J. Dillashaw become champions.

In an interview with MMAJunkie.com, White said TUF can go on for a long time and won’t fade into obscurity:

“I’ve been saying for 10 years that ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ can go on forever. We’re in our 25th season, and the thing is pulling 700,000 viewers on FOX Sports 1. The show is always going to be relevant.”

White also said that fluctuating ratings per season aren’t new and won’t hinder the show.

“We were coming off a ridiculous year (of success) last year, then we had a dip coming into this year, and then the end of this year is going to go (up) for us. It’s the same thing with ‘The Ultimate Fighter.’ Sometimes we get two coaches that are just unbelievable and we get a cast that’s just off the charts. This season was awesome. People are saying (it’s) probably one of the best seasons ever, if not the best season ever. ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ is always going to be relevant and be there.”