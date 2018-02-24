Dana White: ‘I Think Nick Diaz is Interested in Fighting Right Now’

We may finally get to see Nick Diaz inside the Octagon once again.

Diaz last competed in a professional mixed martial arts bout back in Jan. 2015. He initially lost a unanimous decision to Anderson Silva. “The Spider” was popped for banned substances, so the fight result was changed to a no contest. Diaz soured on fighting again following a battle with the Nevada State Athletic Commission due to his failed drug test for marijuana.

Three years later and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White claims that the Stockton Native is chomping at the bit to return. Here’s what White told TMZ:

“I think Nick Diaz is interested in fighting right now. We’ll see. We’ll see how that plays out. This year, the rest of this year, nothing but great fights coming up. So hopefully we can make a couple of those.”

Diaz is 0-2, 1 NC in his last three outings. Prior to his recent stretch, he was on a tear. He reigned as the Strikeforce welterweight king and had a successful UFC return back in Oct. 2011 against B.J. Penn.

Fight fans, sound off in the comments section below. Who would you book Nick Diaz against if he were to return?