Dana White Thinks GSP Will Keep Fighting if he Loses to Michael Bisping

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White doesn’t feel Georges St-Pierre will retire if he loses at UFC 217.

St-Pierre will challenge Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title. The championship bout takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 4. It’ll be “Rush’s” first bout since Nov. 2013.

The former welterweight ruler has said that he’ll leave mixed martial arts if Bisping successfully defends his title. Speaking to TSN, White wasn’t so sure of the claim (via MMA Weekly):

“I think he will [fight again]. I think that GSP’s one of those guys that won’t want to go out like that. He’ll probably move back down to 170 [pounds] and take a fight there; I would imagine. Guy’s been a world champion most of his career. I just don’t see him going out like that.”