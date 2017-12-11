Dana White Threatens to Sue Manny Pacquiao Over Reported Negotiations With Conor McGregor

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White isn’t afraid to lawyer up should negotiations between Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor hold true.

Late last week, a report surfaced claiming that future boxing Hall of Famer Pacquiao opened talks for a bout with McGregor. The report noted that both fighters were targeting the match-up for April 2018.

When asked about the legitimacy of the report, White delivered a warning (via MMAFighting.com):

“That would be weird because he’s under contract with us. If that’s true, I will be suing Manny Pacquiao and whoever’s representing him, so I’m assuming that’s not true. Yes, [Conor’s next fight is in the UFC].”