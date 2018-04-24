Dana White to Reach Decision on Nick Newell Tomorrow (April 25)

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White will soon decide whether or not Nick Newell will join the promotion.

It’s no secret that Newell has been calling for a spot on the UFC roster. The former World Series of Fighting lightweight has only lost to Justin Gaethje in his professional mixed martial arts career. With a record of 14-1, “Notorious” believes the time is right to join the world leader in MMA.

The record is impressive for anyone, but it’s eye opening when talking about Newell. The 32-year-old is a congenital amputee. Despite his condition, Newell has stayed in peak physical shape and has beaten everyone in his path not named Gaethje. Not only has he won 14 bouts, but he’s finished 11 of his victims.

Our own Adam Martin explained why it would be wise for the UFC to sign Newell.

In short, Newell is running the table in MMA outside of the UFC and wants his opportunity at the big show. Newell recognized he needed some help to maximize the chances of that happening. His manager is now Ali Abdelaziz.

At the very least, Abdelaziz has convinced White to consider signing Newell to a UFC contract. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto brought word that White will reach a decision tomorrow (April 25):

UFC president Dana White told me he met with Nick Newell and his agent Ali Abdelaziz yesterday in Las Vegas. "Obviously his dream is to fight in the UFC. I told him I would give him an answer by tomorrow." Newell is still in Vegas today, flies home tomorrow morning. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 24, 2018

In the past, the UFC has signed fighters from WSOF and LFA. Newell had a record of 4-1 under the WSOF banner and earned a first-round submission win at LFA 35 in his last outing. “Notorious” is currently riding a three-fight winning streak.

Newell is a former Xtreme Fighting Championships lightweight title holder. He submitted Eric Reynolds in the first round to capture the gold. Reynolds is a Bellator veteran who has competed against Eddie Alvarez, Jorge Masvidal, and Rob Emerson.

Time will tell if White sees value in bringing Newell to the UFC roster. If he lives up to his word, then there isn’t a lot of time left. Stick with MMANews.com to find out what White’s answer will be.

