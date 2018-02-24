Dana White on Tyron Woodley: I Love Him, He’s a Good Kid

Suddenly, Dana White is chummy with Tyron Woodley again.

Woodley is the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder. White is the UFC president. The two don’t exactly get along. They’ve butted heads on numerous occasions.

Recently, Woodley claimed he was offered a bout against Nate Diaz. White publicly trashed “The Chosen One” saying he’s full of sh*t on FOX Sports 1’s UFC Tonight show. This didn’t amuse Woodley, who said White sets a bad example for the sport of mixed martial arts.

It looks like everything is all roses and sunshine now, at least in the mind of White. TMZ caught up with White and asked him a bevy of questions. One of them involved Nick Diaz. Another touched base on the situation with Woodley.

Here’s what White had to say about the 170-pound kingpin:

“Me and Tyron are cool. I love the kid. He’s a good kid. I want him to fight. Rafael dos Anjos is his next fight. It’s a good fight. It’s a great fight. It’s a fight people want to see.”

Sound off in the comments below. Do you believe that Dana White and Tyron Woodley have finally called a truce? Give us your two cents.