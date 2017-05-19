Dana White: UFC Looking Into Interim Middleweight Championship

UFC president Dana White is fully on board with moving the middleweight division along, even without reigning champion Michael Bisping.

After stating that Yoel Romero would meet Bisping next and not Georges St-Pierre, White recently told ESPN that if Bisping is unable to fight soon, they’ll put together an interim title fight.

And, sorry Luke Rockhold, you are not in that one either.

“We’re trying to put together that Bisping-Romero fight,” White said. “If (Bisping) can’t fight this summer, we’ll probably create an interim title between Romero and Robert Whittaker.”

Romero has scored eight consecutive victories and is a former Olympic wrestler, while Whittaker is on a seven-fight win streak including a victory over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza.

As for that Bisping-GSP battle, it appears dead for now, as White said “(St-Pierre) says he will fight whoever the 170-pound champion is when he comes back.”