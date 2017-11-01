An Impassioned Dana White Laments on the ‘Unfixable’ Jon Jones

UFC President Dana White has come to the conclusion that Jon Jones will never reach the heights MMA fans hoped he could

Following years of controversy and a bundle of second chances, Jones was found to have taken a banned supplement in a test carried out by USADA in conjunction with his UFC 214 victory over Daniel Cormier.

White recently appeared on The Jim Rome Show, hypothesizing that it is Jones’ propensity for a wild, party-style life which has effectively rendered him “unfixable”:

“I don’t know. He’s not a ‘just about the money’ type guy. He’s really not that kind of guy. I just think that Jon likes to party and he’s a guy that likes to go out and have fun and do whatever it is that he does, and I think the money and the fame made it a thousand times worse.

“This guy couldn’t control himself and would completely go off the deep end. I’m not sitting here acting like Mr. Holier-than-thou, we’ve all gone and had fun and probably partied a little too much here and there, but he consistently, consistently kept doing it. Even when he would completely f**k up, he would pull himself together and come out and completely f**k up again. Even this last time when he came back, fans forgave and he was the most popular fighter and everybody wanted to see this guy succeed, and he did it again. It’s just unbelievable.

“Even worse than that, this guy was looking at jail time. This judge gave him another shot and this guy was looking at some serious jail time and a lot of bad stuff and that still didn’t wake him up. If that’s not a wake-up call, you’re unfixable.”