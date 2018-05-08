Dana White Reportedly Wants Cub Swanson vs. Renato Moicano For UFC 227

We may get to see Cub Swanson vs. Renato Moicano soon thanks to Dana White.

Swanson and Moicano have expressed interest in doing battle. Moicano recently said that Swanson would provide a “good test” for him. Swanson responded by laying down a challenge for UFC 227.

It appears both men may be getting their wish. Lance Pugmire of the LA Times reports that UFC president White is looking at putting Swanson vs. Moicano on the main card of UFC 227. Check out the tweet below:

Told that @danawhite is also trying to get Cub Swanson @CubSwanson vs. Renato Moicano on the PPV portion of the LA card… — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) May 8, 2018

Swanson has dropped his last two bouts. He was submitted by Brian Ortega back in Dec. 2017. “Killer” then fought Frankie Edgar in a rematch. Swanson fell short in that bout via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC Atlantic City.

Moicano was successful in his last bout. He defeated Calvin Kattar on the main card of UFC 223 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. It was a bounce back win for Moicano, who was submitted by Ortega in the bout prior.

UFC 227 takes place on Aug. 4 inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. In the main event of that card, T.J. Dillashaw will defend his 135-pound gold against Cody Garbrandt in a rematch. Dana White recently confirmed that Georges St-Pierre vs. Nate Diaz is in the works for the event.

