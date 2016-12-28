Dana White: Werdum Turned Down Fights Against JDS & Overeem

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight kingpin Fabricio Werdum was set to meet Cain Velasquez in a rematch this Friday night (Dec. 30) at UFC 207. Velasquez was forced off the card after the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) deemed him “unfit” to compete. “Vai Cavalo” was also removed from the card.

Werdum’s manager called for a title rematch with Stipe Miocic in April. Apparently, Werdum was offered two fights and he turned down both of them.

UFC President Dana White told mixed martial arts (MMA) media during today’s scrum that two heavyweights stepped up and offered to fight Werdum. Neither fight was accepted (via MMAFighting):

“Werdum has turned down two fights. JDS. Yes. Werdum turned that fight down. Then we offered him a fight with I think Alistair Overeem in Brooklyn [UFC 208], and he turned that down too.”

White said Werdum wanted a significant amount of money to fight Junior dos Santos or “The Reem.”

“There’s different ways to turn fights down. I’d call him and say ‘hey, do you want this fight?’, ‘no, I don’t want this fight’, or you can say ‘yeah, for 800 thousand dollars and a piece of pay-per-view.’ That’s turning down the fight.”

“Vai Cavalo” took to his Instagram account to post some texts he claims to have sent White on Christmas Eve.