Dana White: We’re Looking at Frankie Edgar For Next Shot at Holloway

It looks like Frankie Edgar could be Max Holloway’s first challenger for the undisputed Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title.

Holloway became the undisputed champion when he took out Jose Aldo back in June. Holloway earned a third-round TKO. Edgar has been on a roll and his only Achilles’ heel at 145 pounds is Aldo. He’s gone 7-1 in his last eight outings.

Speaking to Khon2, UFC President Dana White said “The Answer” will likely get the next title shot:

“Yeah, we’re looking at Frankie Edgar, but we don’t know where.”

Unfortunately for “Blessed,” that fight isn’t likely to take place in Hawaii. His fear of the weather in Hawaii plays a big part in the promotion’s hesitation.

“Listen, Max Holloway doesn’t want us to come to Hawaii as much as my people do. Believe me, everyone wants to go work on UFC Hawaii. I don’t know, we’ll see. Where would we hold it? Blaisdell is too small, rains every 10 minutes in the other one, and 10,000 seats isn’t big enough. The last time we did a 10,000-seat arena at a place with the potential of Hawaii was Mandalay Bay, which is 12,000 seats. If Hawaii had an arena, we’d have been there already.”