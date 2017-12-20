Dana White: We’re Talking To Floyd Mayweather About a UFC Deal

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White says Floyd Mayweather’s interest in mixed martial arts isn’t just for show.

In a recent live chat with fans, Mayweather claimed he could sign a multi-fight deal with the UFC and “make a billion dollars.” ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reached out to White to see how serious Mayweather is with signing.

The answer is sure to surprise many:

“We’re talking to Floyd about doing a UFC deal. It’s real. He was talking about [boxing] Conor McGregor. Was that real? Have you heard Floyd talk about many things that aren’t real? He usually tips his hand when he’s in the media, and then that s— ends up happening. We’re interested in doing something with Floyd. Everything is a realistic possibility. Mayweather vs. McGregor f—ing happened. Anything is possible.”