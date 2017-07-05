Dana White Won’t Say Never About Taking UFC to Hawaii, Just Worried About the Weather

By
Jay Anderson
-
Dana White
Image Credit: Getty Images

Dana White has been asked for years about bringing the UFC to Hawaii. It’s the home of UFC two division legend B.J. Penn, after all, not to mention newly crowned, undisputed featherweight champ Max Holloway. Holloway, in particular, would love to do a big stadium show.

Surprisingly, perhaps, Dana White has confirmed he would too. In an interview published today with MMA Junkie, White explained that “nobody wants to fly to Hawaii and do a show more than me and my staff. Who wouldn’t want to go there? And the media? Everybody wants to go there. It’s a tough one to pencil.”

Why is that? Well, it seems White is just a wee bit concerned about the weather.

“They don’t have an arena. They have the outside bowl. I’m terrified to do anything outside with fighting” White continued. “I used to spend a lot of time in Hawaii early on when we bought the company because there were a lot of good fights out there. It rains every 10 minutes. It’s raining, and then it’s beautiful out … it’s raining, then it’s beautiful out.”

Adding that the weather in Hawaii was downright “scary” (no doubt from a promoter’s standpoint), the UFC President added a disclaimer. “Six months ago, I said we wouldn’t do the 125-pound division” he said, in reference to the women’s flyweight division that will be brought in as part of The Ultimate Fighter 26. “So I’m not saying no anymore. We’ll see what happens.”

Latest MMA News

UFC 213 Embeddedvideo

UFC 213 Embedded (Ep. 2): The Fighters Get Settled in Las Vegas

0
The second episode of UFC 213 Embedded is here. We're just three days away from UFC 213, which takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in...
Marcel Fortuna

Marcel Fortuna Looking For Another KO in Light Heavyweight Return

0
Marcel Fortuna is eyeing his second knockout under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. Following his first-round knockout over Anthony Hamilton back February, Fortuna made it...

Ronda Rousey Recalls Recent Home Invasion; Travis Browne Tracks Down Suspect

1
Ronda Rousey appeared on today's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, and recalled a particularly shocking tale. According to the former UFC women's...
Dana White

Dana White Won’t Say Never About Taking UFC to Hawaii, Just Worried About the...

0
Dana White has been asked for years about bringing the UFC to Hawaii. It's the home of UFC two division legend B.J. Penn, after...
Cris Cyborg de Randamie

“Cyborg” Hoping For Fresh Start With Dana White & UFC

0
Following Dana White's admittances over the 'mistakes' the company has made with "Cyborg", the Brazilian is feeling optimistic about her future The key to a...
Load more