Dana White Confirms Michael Bisping vs Yoel Romero for the Middleweight Strap

Big news for Yoel Romero has been announced.

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Yoel Romero has not been waiting in vain, with news that he will take on British middleweight champion Michael Bisping for the coveted title. Bisping is currently out of action due to a knee injury, and is expected to return around May this year.

Bisping’s knee surgery this week appears to have been a success, and will now have a huge fight ready upon his return to the octagon.

‘The Count’ recently named a litany of fighters that he wished to take on including retired legend Georges St-Pierre, 170 pound champion Tyron Woodley, and a potential middleweight rematch against Anderson Silva, but will have to get past top-ranked Romero before any other fixture can be made.

White confirmed the news on the latest installment of the “UFC Unfiltered” podcast:

“Yoel Romero’s been floating out there a long time waiting for a title shot. Bisping wanted to do that grudge match with Dan Henderson. It was going to be Dan Henderson’s last fight. I’ve always shown Henderson the respect I felt he deserved. He’s a guy who’s fought everybody out there. So we did that fight and he’s got to defend his title now against the No. 1 contender,” “If you look at what Romero did to Chris Weidman, he absolutely deserves the shot.”

Romero is one of the scariest prospects in MMA, and is currently riding an eight fight win streak on his unbeaten record. The Cuban-born Olympic silver medalist has an impressive record, with wins over Chris Weidman, Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza and ex-light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida.

Can Romero take the strap from Britain’s first ever UFC champion?