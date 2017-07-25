‘Dana White’s Contender Series’ Pre-Fight Show Streams Live Tonight

By
Dana Becker
-

The pre-fight show for the third installment of “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series” will stream right here on MMA News beginning at 7:40 p.m. ET.

The series features both prospects and veterans looking to secure a contract with the UFC. The action takes place live on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET from The Ultimate Fighter gym.

