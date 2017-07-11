‘Dana White’s Contender Series: Week 2’ Headliner to Feature Angel DeAnda-Daniel Spohn

As we prepare to embark on the debut of “Dana White’s Contender Series” this evening, the second episode now has a main event.

The series, which streams live on UFC Fight Pass, will return next Tuesday night with Angel DeAnda vs. Daniel Spohn in the headline act.

DeAnda (18-5) fought twice previously for the World Series of Fighting – which is now the Professional Fighters League He suffered decision setbacks to Tyrone Spong and Krasimir Mladenov, but is now on a six-fight win streak.

Spohn (15-5) was a member of The Ultimate Fighter 19, as the 32-year-old lost to Patrick Walsh. He has since posted a 7-1 record while competing on the regional circuit.

Along with DeAnda-Spohn, Alfred Khashakyan meets Sean O’Malley, Thanh Le faces Lazar Stodjadinov, Michael Cora battles Sidney Outlaw and C.J. Hamilton meets Casey Kenney.

The fights take place from The Ultimate Fighter Gym in Las Vegas.