Dana White’s ‘Contender Series’ Week 3 Results: Two Earn Contracts

Two more fighters secured contracts after the third week of “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.”

Both Karl Roberson and Geoff Neal picked up contracts from UFC president Dana White after their first round knockout performances. The series aired live on UFC Fight Pass from The Ultimate Fighter gym.

Roberson knocked out Ryan Spann in just 15 seconds in the main event, while Neal finished off Chase Waldon inside of two minutes.

Kyle Stewart, Alonzo Menifield and Dan Ige also picked up victories.

• Karl Roberson def. Ryan Spann via TKO (strikes) at :15 of Round 1

• Kyle Stewart def. Jason Jackson via TKO (injury) at :21 of Round 2

• Geoff Neal def. Chase Waldon via TKO (strikes) at 1:56 of Round 1

• Alonzo Menifield def. Daniel Jolly via TKO (injury) at 5:00 of Round 1

• Dan Ige def. Luis Gomez via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:23 of Round 3