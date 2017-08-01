Dana White’s ‘Contender Series’ Week 4 Results: Marquez & Davis Earn UFC Contracts

Two more fighters secured contracts after the fourth week of “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.”

Both Julian Marquez and Brandon Davis picked up contracts from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White after their performances. The series aired live on UFC Fight Pass from The Ultimate Fighter gym earlier tonight (Aug. 1).

Marquez scored a devastating head kick knockout over Phil Hawes. Davis earned a unanimous decision victory over Austin Arnett.

Check out the rest of the results below:

Julian Marquez def. Phil Hawes via KO (head kick) – R2, 2:20

Kyler Phillips def. James Gray by TKO (elbows and punches) – R1, 0:46

Carlos Candelario def. Ronaldo Candido via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Brandon Davis def. Austin Arnett via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 29-28)

John Castaneda def. Cheyden Leialoha via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)