Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 1: Salaries & Medical Suspensions

The inaugural Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series is in the books and salaries as well as medical suspensions have been revealed.

All fighters on the card received $5,000 to show. The winner took home an additional $5,000. In addition to those checks, Kurt Holobaugh and Boston Salmon earned Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contracts for their efforts.

The action took place on July 11 inside The Ultimate Fighter Gym in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can view the rest of the salaries below (via MMAFighting.com):

Kurt Holobaugh ($5,000 + $5,000 = $10,000) def. Matt Bessette ($5,000)

Azunna Anyanwu ($5,000 + $5,000 = $10,000) def. Greg Rebello ($5,000)

Boston Salmon ($5,000 + $5,000 = $10,000) def. Ricky Turcios ($5,000)

Charles Byrd ($5,000 + $5,000 = $10,000) def. Jamie Pickett ($5,000)

Joby Sanchez ($5,000 + $5,000 = $10,000) def. Manny Vazquez ($5,000)

The event didn’t come without medical suspensions as one would expect. Peep the list below:

Matt Bessette: Requires fractured right thumb to be cleared by orthopedic doctor or no contest until 01/08; minimum suspension no contest until 09/10, no contact until 08/26

Jamie Pickett: Requires right tibia/fibula to be x-rayed within three days; if positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 01/08; minimum suspension no contest until 08/11, no contact until 08/02

Kurt Holobraugh: Suspended until 08/26, no contact until 08/11

Greg Rebello: Suspended until 08/26, no contact until 08/11

Boston Salmon: Suspended until 08/11, no contact until 08/02 due to left knee injury.

Ricky Turcios: Suspended until 08/11, no contact until 08/02 due to right cheek laceration

Manny Vazquez: Suspended until 08/11, no contact until 08/02 due to laceration under right eye