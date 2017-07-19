Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 2: Sean O’Malley Earns UFC Contract

Sean O’Malley was the star of the second event in Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

Last week, Kurt Holobaugh earned his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract as well as Boston Salmon in the first event of the series. The second event aired live on UFC Fight Pass.

O’Malley is the only fighter on the card to earn a UFC contract with his first-round knockout over Alfred Khashakyan. There were two more finishes last night (July 18).

Check out the results below:

Daniel Spohn def. Angel DeAnda via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 1, 3:10

Sean O’Malley def. Alfred Khashakyan via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 4:14

Thanh Le def. Lazar Stojadinovic via knockout (head kick and punches) – Round 2, 1:35

Sidney Outlaw def. Michael Cora via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-27)

Casey Kenney def. C.J. Hamilton via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)