Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 3: Salaries & Medical Suspensions

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series

The third event of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series is in the books and salaries as well as medical suspensions have been revealed.

All fighters on the card received $5,000 to show. The winner took home an additional $5,000. In addition to those checks, Karl Roberson and Geoff Neal earned Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contracts for their efforts.

The action took place on last night (July 25) inside The Ultimate Fighter Gym in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can view the rest of the salaries below (via MMAFighting.com):

Karl Roberson ($5,000 + $5,000 = $10,000) def. Ryan Spann ($5,000)

Kyle Stewart ($5,000 + $5,000 = $10,000) def. Jason Jackson ($5,000)

Geoff Neal ($5,000 + $5,000 = $10,000) def. Chase Waldon ($5,000)

Alonzo Menifield ($5,000 + $5,000 = $10,000) def. Daniel Jolly ($5,000)

Dan Ige ($5,000 + $5,000 = $10,000) def. Luis Gomez ($5,000)

The event didn’t come without medical suspensions as one would expect. Peep the list below:

Jason Jackson: Requires broken left distal fibular cleared by an orthopedic doctor or no contest until 01/22; minimum suspension of no contest until 09/09, no contact until 08/25

Luis Gomez: Requires broken nose cleared by a doctor or no contest until 01/22; minimum suspension of no contest until 09/09, no contact until 08/25

Chase Waldon: Suspended until 09/09, no contact until 08/25

Daniel Jolly: Suspended until 09/09, no contact until 08/25

Ryan Spann: Suspended until 08/25, no contact until 08/16

Latest MMA News

Amanda Bell

Amanda Bell Credits Patience For Bellator 181 Win Over Brittney Elkin

0
Amanda Bell is glad to get her second straight victory after rough stretch. Bell took on Brittney Elkin inside the WinStar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville,...
Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 3: Salaries & Medical Suspensions

0
The third event of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series is in the books and salaries as well as medical suspensions have been revealed. All...
Kyra Batara

Kyra Batara Says She Isn’t Fazed by Vanessa Rico Fernandez

0
Kyra Batara is out to prove why she's high on the Combate Americas ladder. Tomorrow night (July 27), Batara will meet Vanessa Rico Fernandez inside...
video

Victor Ortiz Compares McGregor-Mayweather to Tennis & Ping Pong

0
Victor Ortiz isn't down with the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather spectacle set for Aug. 26. Ortiz is a former WBC champion, who has stepped...
video

Nate Diaz Set to Walk Mayweather Out to McGregor Fight?

1
According to reports on Wednesday, Nate Diaz, the two-time opponent of Conor McGregor, may be set to walk Floyd Mayweather to the ring on...
Load more