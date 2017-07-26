Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 3: Salaries & Medical Suspensions

The third event of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series is in the books and salaries as well as medical suspensions have been revealed.

All fighters on the card received $5,000 to show. The winner took home an additional $5,000. In addition to those checks, Karl Roberson and Geoff Neal earned Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contracts for their efforts.

The action took place on last night (July 25) inside The Ultimate Fighter Gym in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can view the rest of the salaries below (via MMAFighting.com):

Karl Roberson ($5,000 + $5,000 = $10,000) def. Ryan Spann ($5,000)

Kyle Stewart ($5,000 + $5,000 = $10,000) def. Jason Jackson ($5,000)

Geoff Neal ($5,000 + $5,000 = $10,000) def. Chase Waldon ($5,000)

Alonzo Menifield ($5,000 + $5,000 = $10,000) def. Daniel Jolly ($5,000)

Dan Ige ($5,000 + $5,000 = $10,000) def. Luis Gomez ($5,000)

The event didn’t come without medical suspensions as one would expect. Peep the list below:

Jason Jackson: Requires broken left distal fibular cleared by an orthopedic doctor or no contest until 01/22; minimum suspension of no contest until 09/09, no contact until 08/25

Luis Gomez: Requires broken nose cleared by a doctor or no contest until 01/22; minimum suspension of no contest until 09/09, no contact until 08/25

Chase Waldon: Suspended until 09/09, no contact until 08/25

Daniel Jolly: Suspended until 09/09, no contact until 08/25

Ryan Spann: Suspended until 08/25, no contact until 08/16