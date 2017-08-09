Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 5: Salaries & Medical Suspensions

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series

The fifth event of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series is in the books and salaries as well as medical suspensions have been revealed.

All fighters on the card received $5,000 to show. The winner took home an additional $5,000. In addition to those checks, Mike Rodriguez and Alex Perez earned Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contracts for their efforts.

The action took place on last night (Aug. 8) inside The Ultimate Fighter Gym in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can view the rest of the salaries below (via MMAFighting.com):

Mike Rodriguez ($5,000 + $5,000 = $10,000) def. Jamelle Jones ($5,000)

Julio Arce ($5,000 + $5,000 = $10,000) def. Peter Petties ($5,000)

Alex Perez ($5,000 + $5,000 = $10,000) def. Kevin Gray ($5,000)

Ricky Simon ($5,000 + $5,000 = $10,000) def. Donavon Frelow ($5,000)

Shelton Graves ($5,000 + $5,000 = $10,000) def. Everett Sims ($5,000)

Below you will see the medical suspensions:

Jamelle Jones: Requires right orbital fracture and nasal fracture cleared by doctor or no contest until 02/05/18; minimum suspension no contest until 10/08, no contact until 09/23

Julio Arce: Requires right wrist cleared by doctor or no contest until 02/05/18; minimum suspension no contest until 09/08, no contact until 08/30

Peter Petties: Suspended until 10/08, no contact until 09/23

Ricky Simon: Suspended until 09/08, no contact until 08/30 due to left eye laceration

Everett Sims: Suspended until 09/08, no contact until 08/30

Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series

