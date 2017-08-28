Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 8 Weigh-in Faceoffs (Video)

The eighth edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series takes place tomorrow night (Aug. 29) and the weigh-in faceoffs are here.

While the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) hasn’t released the weigh-in results yet, they have rolled out video. We don’t see the fighters weighing in, but they do meet face-to-face.

At least one fighter is expected to join the UFC roster by the end of tomorrow night’s card. The event is set to air live on UFC Fight Pass. You can check out tomorrow night’s card below:

Matt Frevola (5-0) VS. Luke Flores (7-0)

Bevon Lewis (3-0) VS. Elias Urbina (3-0)

Casey Kenney (7-0-1) VS. Adam Antolin (12-3)

Don’Tale Mayes (3-1) VS. Allen Crowder (8-2, 1 NC)