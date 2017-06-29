Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Preview

UFC president Dana White is mixing it up from his “Lookin’ for a Fighter” reality series with the debut of “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series” set for next month.

The show will air on UFC Fight Pass and feature five fights each week. The first episode is set for July 11.

On the first episode, Kurt Holobaugh meets Matt Bessette. Holobaugh has won three in a row and is 8-2 since being released by the UFC, while Bessette sports a 22-7 overall mark.

• Kurt Holobaugh vs. Matt Bessette

• L. Gomez Alvarez vs. Dan Ige

• Greg Rebellovs. Azunna Anyanwu

• Charles Byrd vs. Justin Jones

• Joby Sanchez vs. Manny Vazquez