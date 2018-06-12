Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Live Results Tonight (June 12)

Week one of the new season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series is here.

Tonight (June 12), DWTNCS returns. The action will begin at 8 p.m. ET and is airing live on UFC Fight Pass. Controversial former NFL star Greg Hardy will compete against Austen Lane. Also set for the card is a clash between Alonzo Menifield and Dashawn Boatwright.

Everyone on the card has a chance to earn a UFC contract. While a win won’t seal the deal, an impressive performance might. Check out the live results below:

Alonzo Menifield vs. Dashawn Boatwright

Chris Curtis vs. Sean Lally

Greg Hardy def. Austen Lane via KO (punches) – R1, 0:57

Montel Jackson def. Rico Disciullo via TKO (strikes) – R3, 2:15

Kevin Holland def. Will Santiago via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)