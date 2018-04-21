Daniel Cormier & Alexander Gustafsson Continue Airing Out Their Issues On Social Media

Matt Boone
Daniel Cormier vs. Al;exander Gustafsson
Photo Credit: BloodyElbow.com

Although he is preparing for his legendary showdown against UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 during International Fight Week in Las Vegas in July, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier sure seems to be spending some time airing out his issues with Alexander Gustafsson.

By now, everyone has seen the painfully awkward interview between D.C. and “The Mauler” from this past week’s episode of UFC Tonight on FS1, but wait, there’s more!

The action continued on social media after Gustafsson posted a photo on Instagram notifying his fans that he has re-signed with the UFC, while at the same time taking another subtle shot at Cormier’s recent talk about retiring when he turns 40 next March.

For those who missed it, Gustafsson posted the following via his his official Instagram page this week:

This prompted the UFC 205-pound champion to tweet the following response:

Gustafsson then responded once again, posting the following:

What do you think of the latest war-of-words between D.C. and The Mauler? Sound off in the Comments section below.

