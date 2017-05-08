Daniel Cormier Believes Jon Jones’ Mistakes Led to Fans Relating to Him

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Daniel Cormier
Image Credit: Getty Images

Daniel Cormier is happy with live crowds booing him and cheering Jon Jones.

Cormier, who is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder, is used to playing the villain while Jones is viewed as a hero. This is despite the fact that “Bones” has had a few run-ins with the law.

During a recent appearance on “E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness,” Cormier said Jones’ mistakes may have made him the fan favorite (via MMAFighting.com):

“People don’t want to be told, ‘I’m good so you should cheer for me.’ Jon Jones is a guy that has made a lot of mistakes, so maybe people relate to him more. They go, ‘Forget this Daniel Cormier goody two-shoes, him and his kids and his family. I want the guy that does coke and parties and crashes cars. That’s the guy I want.’”

The 205-pound ruler offered up some other theories, but he’s content with being viewed as the bad guy.

“Maybe I’m not cool enough because I go to work, I fight, when I’m not fighting I go back and I go to my kids’ soccer and baseball games. That’s what I do. I go to wrestling. I’m not out partying. I’m not out doing all kinds of crazy stuff. Maybe I’m just too boring but I’m fine with it. I like my life.”

