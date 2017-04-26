Daniel Cormier Believes Jon Jones Should Accept UFC 214 Fight

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier previously stated that he wished he had been able to meet the Jon Jones that stepped inside the Octagon with Ovince Saint Preux last year.

So, it should come as a surprise to nobody that “DC” wants Jones to fight him at the end of July at UFC 214.

Officials have given Jones, a former champion, the option to either take a “tune-up” bout or step right in and face Cormier for the title. If he elects to not fight Cormier, Jimi Manuwa will get the shot at the belt.

“Take the fight with me, Jon Jones,” said Cormier during UFC Tonight on Wednesday. “There’re no tune-up fights in the UFC. Try to get your title back. Come meet your boy DC. Get your money. Let’s give people the show.

“It’s my rules, I’m the champ now. The guy we saw against Ovince Saint Preux is the new USADA-regulated Jon Jones. Yes, I will beat him up July 29.”

Jones has not fought since that bout vs. OSP, which he won via decision to become the interim champion. He was suspended for a year last July for failing a drug test.

Cormier’s broadcast partner, Kenny Florian, believes Jones should fight someone other than the champion first.

“He did not look that good against Ovince Saint Preux after his last layoff,” Florian said. “I think he should take a tune-up fight. He fights off of confidence and rhythm. He’s better off taking a tune-up fight. But the bigger question is who would he fight?”