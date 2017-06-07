Daniel Cormier Believes Jon Jones Will be a Different Fighter Post-USADA

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Daniel Cormier
Daniel Cormier feels the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) will play a role in Jon Jones’ performances from here on.

Cormier is set to battle Jones in a rematch from their Jan. 2015 bout. “Bones” took that fight by unanimous decision. Their second encounter takes place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on July 29 for UFC 214.

The two were originally set to compete at UFC 200, but Jones was flagged by USADA. While “Bones” blamed the violation on “dick pills,” not everyone is convinced. Alexander Gustafsson recently said he believes Jones was on performance enhancing drugs (PEDs).

Cormier had his own theory on FOX Sports (via MMAFighting.com):

“You heard Alexander Gustafsson now is saying he believes that Jon was enhanced throughout his career. But before, we had no sanctioning body like USADA. USADA now is on top of all that, so I do believe that we will see a different fighter in Anaheim, because I do believe he’ll have to be clean this time, otherwise he’ll be caught.”

“DC” went on to say that he believes Jones was off the PEDs during his fight with Ovince Saint Preux and that his performance made him try something suspicious for their rematch:

“I think he fought Ovince Saint Preux clean, and he didn’t like the way he felt, and tried to do something again dirty and he got caught at UFC 200.”

