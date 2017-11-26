Daniel Cormier Believes Volkan Oezdemir Will be Cleared to Fight Him

Volkan Oezdemir is in a bit of legal trouble, but Daniel Cormier believes it’ll be resolved in a timely manner.

Oezdemir was recently arrested for aggravated battery. This stems from an August bar fight. Fighters such as Jimi Manuwa and Ovince Saint Preux have offered to replace “No Time” should his legal issues prevent him from being the next light heavyweight contender.

Champion Cormier recently discussed the situation on his “Talk & Talker” podcast (via Bloody Elbow):

“I believe the fight still happens, because from my understanding, he was defending himself. And if these guys were doing anything, and it can be proven it was self-defense, you do have the right to defend yourself. So if he’s defending himself, the fight will still happen. Hopefully it happens as scheduled. If it doesn’t, that’s a whole other can of worms. (But) I think he may be OK. If it was domestic, you’re f-cked. Anything domestic, it’s over. There’s no questions, there’s no no grey area. You f-cking hit a woman, you’re f-cking done. As it should be. So we’ll see.”