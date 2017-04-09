Daniel Cormier Calls Jon Jones ‘Cialis Boy’ in Response to Towel-Gate Comments

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Daniel Cormier
Daniel Cormier believes Jon “Cialis Boy” Jones needs to spend some time in detention.

Cormier is coming off a successful Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title defense against Anthony Johnson.  The two engaged in a rematch for the 205-pound gold inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. They competed in the main event of UFC 210.

Like the first bout, Cormier got under the neck of Johnson and forced the tap via rear-naked choke. It was Cormier’s second successful title defense. His bout with Anderson Silva back in July 2016 was not for the championship.

Cormier is aware that Jones said he pulled a dirty trick by holding onto the towel during his second attempt at the early weigh-ins. The champion responded by blasting Jones for his violation of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) policy (via LowKickMMA.com):

“It’s like you sit there and you take a table, put a whole bunch of kitchen appliances. At the end of one side, there’s a pot, and at the other side is a kettle. That pot starts yelling, ‘you’re dirty!’ while you’re sitting there with a steroid needle. That’s my opinion on that. You sit over there pot, with your cialis or whatever that s—t’s called. Get over there. Sit over there, pot, in detention. Cialis boy.”

