Daniel Cormier Calls Jon Jones ‘Cialis Boy’ in Response to Towel-Gate Comments

Daniel Cormier believes Jon “Cialis Boy” Jones needs to spend some time in detention.

Cormier is coming off a successful Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title defense against Anthony Johnson. The two engaged in a rematch for the 205-pound gold inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. They competed in the main event of UFC 210.

Like the first bout, Cormier got under the neck of Johnson and forced the tap via rear-naked choke. It was Cormier’s second successful title defense. His bout with Anderson Silva back in July 2016 was not for the championship.

Cormier is aware that Jones said he pulled a dirty trick by holding onto the towel during his second attempt at the early weigh-ins. The champion responded by blasting Jones for his violation of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) policy (via LowKickMMA.com):