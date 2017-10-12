Daniel Cormier Claims He’ll Fight Volkan Oezdemir in Early 2018

Daniel Cormier insists he will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title against Volkan Oezdemir in early 2018.

Cormier says a poll result has led to Oezdemir getting the next crack at his light heavyweight gold. While the UFC hasn’t made the bout official, Cormier is already setting a time frame.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, “DC” said closing out 2017 with a title defense isn’t likely:

“I’m going to fight Volkan. I went to the doctor, and he advised me to take the rest of the year off because I started to contemplate fighting at the end of the December. (I’ll fight him) beginning of next year sometime.”