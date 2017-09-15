Daniel Cormier: ‘Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz III Has to Happen’

Freshly reinstated light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier believes that the rubber match between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz is the fight to make

McGregor, who is coming off a tenth round loss to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August, is yet to declare his intentions for his return to the UFC. There is a chance, some believe, that the Irishman may choose to stick with boxing in favor of a return to the sport which has made him a household name.

Diaz, who has not fought since losing a razor-thin decision to McGregor at UFC 202, appears content to enjoy an extended break…until McGregor returns, that is. The Stockton fan favorite saw his bank balance explode off the back of his fights against “The Notorious” and will undoubtedly be eager to settle the score with the Irishman should he return to the promotion.

Cormier recently discussed the bout and essentially echoed the sentiments of fans who see no other fight attracting as much attention in the UFC:

“One of the fights that has to happen in the UFC is Conor McGregor versus Nate Diaz number three. In the first fight, Nate went in on short notice, submitted Conor McGregor and shocked the world. In the second fight, Conor made adjustments. Came in, used leg kicks to slow Nate down and won a very, very close decision.”

Cormier believes that there are too many reasons why the fight has to happen:

These guys make a ton of money together. It’s one of the biggest fights the UFC can put on and now it will be for the lightweight championship of the world. You can not make a bigger fight. These guys have to run it back. The bad blood, the trash talk, the press conferences. This would be amazing from start to finish and I can not wait until these guys go again.”