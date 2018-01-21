Daniel Cormier Defeats Volkan Oezdemir To Retain Light Heavyweight Throne

Round 1:

Oezdemir comes quickly and catches “DC” with a left but Cormier continues forward. Oezdemir presses on Cormier against the cage and fires off shots but backs off. Cormier lands a nice overhand but they continue to dirty box inside the pocket. Each man is landing some nice shots and each is absorbing the other’s power. Some body shots land for Oezdemir but Cormier ands a nice right hook. Some nice hooks are landing for Cormier and it seems like he may have him hurt. Oezdemir is still firing back and the pair clinch up. They separate but Cormier locks up a single leg and is working for it. Cormier finally gets the takedown but with seconds left. Cormier takes the back and locks in a choke but time expires.

Round 2:

After some striking attempts from Oezdemir Cormier gets the takedown and is right into full mount. Cormier postures up and rips off ground-and-pound. “DC” maneuvers into the crucifix and rips off shots to the skull. Oezdemir is unable to escape the crucifix and can’t answer the shots being dropped down by Cormier. The ref waves it off and that’s it.

Official Result: Daniel Cormier def. Volkan Oezdemir via R2 TKO (punches, 2:00)