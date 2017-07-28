Daniel Cormier Discusses Successful Weight Cut Ahead of UFC 214

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Daniel Cormier
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Daniel Cormier switched things up a bit with his nutrition and it seems to have paid off.

Lots of controversy surrounded Cormier’s weight cut leading into UFC 210. He first tipped the scales at 206.2 pounds. When he stepped on the scale a second time, he was 205 pounds. All of this happened in a matter of seconds and many felt “DC” bent the rules by using the towel to his advantage.

While Cormier’s size has always made it difficult for him to cut to light heavyweight, he did so without any issue today (July 28). He weighed in at 205 pounds, making his championship bout with Jon Jones at UFC 214 official.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Cormier explained the big change that helped with the smooth weight cut:

“It’s been a phenomenal weight cut. My nutrition team is good, Dan Leith and George Lockhart. They have a new guy now named Tyler Minton and he’s the one that’s been managing my diet this time. Him and I clicked immediately. Some nutritionists have certain things that they focus on. One, some people like to give you healthy fats, some people like to give you carbs. Tyler’s a carb guy, I’m a carb guy so we clicked and it worked perfect.”

