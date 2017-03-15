Daniel Cormier Suggests The Light Heavyweight Division Lacks Contenders

Daniel Cormier’s comments echo the sentiment held by many that the UFC’s light heavyweight division’s talent pool is not as strong as it once was.

The UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will engage in a battle with Anthony “Rumble” Johnson in the UFC 210 main event-rematch on April 8 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

Cormier sees few names capable of competing for the strap he currently holds, with only Johnson, former champion Jon Jones and Swedish powerhouse Alexander Gustafsson the only names which are relevant at 205-pounds at present (via MMAJunkie):

“You have Anthony and myself and Jones when he gets back (from suspension) and Gustafsson, but I just don’t know if the rest of those guys can actually compete. For me, it’s not even about those guys. I’ve got my next three fights mapped out: I’ve got to fight Anthony Johnson, I’ve got to fight and beat Jon Jones and then I have to fight and beat Jon Jones again. Then I will have accomplished everything I could have ever accomplished in the sport of mixed martial arts.”

Cormier’s admissions may be disputed by some, yet there has been no significant emergence of talent when compared to other divisions such as at lightweight or welterweight, where an abundance of extremely talented fighters are chomping at the bit for recognition.