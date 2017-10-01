Daniel Cormier Doesn’t Feel Completely Secure as UFC Champion

Daniel Cormier believes he’s got his work cut out for him.

Cormier is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder. He initially lost his title via knockout courtesy of Jon Jones. “Bones” was popped by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for use of turinabol. The win was overturned and Jones was stripped of the gold.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Cormier said he has some work to do:

“I am the champion, because if I didn’t get a fair shake, that’s not cool. But I know that I lost the last fight, so I have to fix that before I can feel completely secure in my title.”

“DC” admitted it can get awkward when people congratulate him for being the light heavyweight champion.

“I am [champion] because the competition was unfair, but I guess it doesn’t count because I know what UFC 214 was. I experienced it myself. I was there, and in my mind I lost the competition. So it’s kind of an odd question right now under the circumstances. I have a bunch of people who really truly care for me and love me and my wife, my management, they’re very upset I didn’t get a fair shake, I guess, but they’re all easy to answer that question, but for me, the competitor, it is very difficult.”